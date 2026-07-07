Karolina Muchova reaches Wimbledon 2026 semis with Naomi Osaka scalp

Numbers

H2H record and match stats

Muchova and Osaka met for the 7th time on the WTA Tour. Muchova has raced to a 4-3 win-loss record over Osaka. In terms of match stats, Osaka doled out nine aces compared to Muchova's 7. However, Muchova committed lesser double faults (2-4). Muchova had an 80% win on the 1st serve and 56% win on the 2nd. She converted 3/7 break points.