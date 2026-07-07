Karolina Muchova reaches Wimbledon 2026 semis with Naomi Osaka scalp
What's the story
Karolina Muchova has reached the Wimbledon 2026 semis with Naomi Osaka scalp. Muchova took the Japanese 14th seed in straight sets on Court 1. 10th seed Muchova won the match 7-6, 6-4 to reach the last four. She joined Coco Gauff in the semis. Gauff earlier took down Jessica Pegula in three sets. Here's more.
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Muchova becomes 4th player with this record
As per Opta, Muchova is the fourth player competing for Czechoslovakia/Czech Republic in the Open Era to make the women's singles semi-finals at all four Majors after Hana Mandlikova, Jana Novotna and Karolina Pliskova.
Information
58-27 win-loss record for Muchova at Grand Slams
Muchova has raced to a 58-27-win-loss record at Grand Slams. She is chasing her maiden Grand Slam honor and is a one-time finalist at Roland Garros in 2023. At Wimbledon, she has reached the semis for 1st time. She is 13-6 at this event.
Numbers
H2H record and match stats
Muchova and Osaka met for the 7th time on the WTA Tour. Muchova has raced to a 4-3 win-loss record over Osaka. In terms of match stats, Osaka doled out nine aces compared to Muchova's 7. However, Muchova committed lesser double faults (2-4). Muchova had an 80% win on the 1st serve and 56% win on the 2nd. She converted 3/7 break points.
Osaka
78-28 win-loss record at Grand Slams for Osaka
Osaka had earlier reached her maiden quarter-finals at Wimbledon. She now owns a win-loss record of 11-6 here at this event. Overall at Grand Slams, Osaka has raced to a 78-28 win-loss record. Notably, Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam winner, having last lifted the Australian Open title in 2021. She holds a 4-0 win-loss record at Slam finals.