Wimbledon 2026: Naomi Osaka stuns Aryna Sabalenka, reaches maiden quarter-finals
What's the story
Naomi Osaka has made her way into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time in her career. The Japanese tennis star achieved this feat by defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets, a result that ended Sabalenka's impressive run of 14 consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals reached. The match lasted for one hour and 28 minutes, with Osaka winning 6-2, 7-6(2).
Streaks broken
Osaka's 1st win over Sabalenka since 2018 US Open
Osaka's win over Sabalenka not only marked her first victory against the Belarusian this year but also her first in eight years, dating back to the 2018 US Open. The win ended Sabalenka's three-match winning streak in their head-to-head encounters on the WTA Tour. It was also Osaka's first straight-sets win over Sabalenka since their 2016 Australian Open meeting. From 5 meetings, Sabalenka is 3-2 over Osaka. Before this clash, they duo met at 2026 Roland Garros, where Sabalenka prevailed.