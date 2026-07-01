Wimbledon 2026: Naomi Osaka stuns Aryna Sabalenka, reaches maiden quarter-finals

Streaks broken

Osaka's 1st win over Sabalenka since 2018 US Open

Osaka's win over Sabalenka not only marked her first victory against the Belarusian this year but also her first in eight years, dating back to the 2018 US Open. The win ended Sabalenka's three-match winning streak in their head-to-head encounters on the WTA Tour. It was also Osaka's first straight-sets win over Sabalenka since their 2016 Australian Open meeting. From 5 meetings, Sabalenka is 3-2 over Osaka. Before this clash, they duo met at 2026 Roland Garros, where Sabalenka prevailed.