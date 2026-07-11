FIFA World Cup, Spain pip Belgium in quarter-finals: Key stats

Records

Spain go 36 games unbeaten; Merino shines again

Spain are yet to taste a defeat in their last 36 matches across all competitions, clocking their longest ever unbeaten run from 2009. Spain own 27 wins and nine draws in this run. As per Opta, Merino s the first player to score two goals which resulted in a victory for Spain from the 80th minute onward. He did it against Portugal in the previous round and against Belgium tonight.