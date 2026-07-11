FIFA World Cup, Spain pip Belgium in quarter-finals: Key stats
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter, Mikel Merino's last-minute strike propelled Spain into the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match against Belgium was a nail-biter, with both teams putting up a strong fight. However, it was Merino's alertness that made all the difference in Los Angeles on Friday. He came off the bench at 85 minutes to score just two minutes later and seal Spain's place in the semi-finals against France next week.
Match highlights
Here's how the match panned out
Fabian Ruiz scored the opening goal for Spain in the 30th minute, scoring from the rebound after Dani Olmo's shot was saved. However, Belgium equalized with Charles De Ketelaere's header in the 40th minute. The second half saw more action as Spain pushed for a winner while Belgium defended resolutely. Thibaut Courtois, Belgium's goalkeeper, suffered a thigh injury and had to be replaced by Senne Lammers on Friday. However, Lammens spilled the ball while saving from Pau Cubarsi's low shot.
Do you know?
Rodri equals Kroos in terms of this record
As per Opta, Spain midfielder Rodri has made 62 line-breaking passes in the final third at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It's the most in a single edition since Germany's Toni Kroos in 2014 (also 62).
Records
Spain go 36 games unbeaten; Merino shines again
Spain are yet to taste a defeat in their last 36 matches across all competitions, clocking their longest ever unbeaten run from 2009. Spain own 27 wins and nine draws in this run. As per Opta, Merino s the first player to score two goals which resulted in a victory for Spain from the 80th minute onward. He did it against Portugal in the previous round and against Belgium tonight.
Do you know?
Belgium end Spain's clean sheets streak
Belgium ended the longest streak of clean sheets in World Cup history, achieved by Spain from their last group stage match in 2022 against Japan to tonight (6). Spain had not conceded a single goal in 649 minutes of World Cup play before the one scored by De Ketelaere.
Information
Lamine Yamal impresses for Spain
Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal had another strong outing for Spain against Belgium. As per Squawka, he had the most touches in opposition box (12) and won the most duels (9). He also had six shots (most) and made the most successful take-ons (4). He had the most shots on target as well (2).
Records
A look at the other notable records
Merino has scored three goals for Spain at the World Cup and the European Championships. Notably, all three goals have been winners: 119' vs Germany Euro 2024 QF, 90+1' vs Portugal WC 2026 R16, and 88' vs Belgium WC 2026 QF). De Ketelaere has scored the same amount of World Cup goals for Belgium as former ace Eden Hazard (3). Yamal has completed 21 take-ons at the 2026 World Cup. Spain have had six different scorers in the ongoing World Cup. Only Belgium and Germany have more (7).
Information
Here are the match stats
From 17 attempts, Spain had 8 shots on target. Belgium had 2 shots on target from 5 attempts. Spain had a whopping 42 touches in the opposition box. Belgium had 11 such touches. Spain also managed 67.8% ball possession and completed 598 passes.