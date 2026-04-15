Andhra Pradesh seeks to ban under-13s, regulate 13-16s via DigiLocker India Apr 15, 2026

Andhra Pradesh is looking to ban children under 13 from using social media, and to set extra rules for teens aged 13 to 16.

The plan includes using DigiLocker-based age tokens so only the right age group can access these platforms, all in an effort to keep younger users safe from harmful content.