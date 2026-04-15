Andhra Pradesh seeks to ban under-13s, regulate 13-16s via DigiLocker
India
Andhra Pradesh is looking to ban children under 13 from using social media, and to set extra rules for teens aged 13 to 16.
The plan includes using DigiLocker-based age tokens so only the right age group can access these platforms, all in an effort to keep younger users safe from harmful content.
Chandrababu Naidu backs Big Tech talks
A special team is working on a legal framework, inspired by countries like Australia, and talking with Big Tech companies like Meta and Google about better age checks.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is backing the move, which also includes launching online safety awareness programs in schools, hoping Andhra Pradesh's approach might become a model for other states too.