Andhra Pradesh to act against coaching centers pressuring students politically
India
Andhra Pradesh is taking action against private coaching centers that push students into political activities.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu says these institutes should stick to helping students prepare for competitive examinations, not protests for political purposes.
Some centers have reportedly pressured students to join protests for political purposes, pulling focus from their studies.
Officials to keep coaching centers academic
The government will take legal action against any center breaking the rules by involving students in politics.
Officials are being told to keep these places focused on academics only, following new regulations.
Students are encouraged to speak up if they feel pressured: your main job is studying, and help is there if you need it.