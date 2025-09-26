Andhra Pradesh to ban C-sections in some hospitals
Andhra Pradesh is taking a stand against the rise in unnecessary C-section births.
A recent audit found that from June 2024 to September 1, 2025, about 4.2% of the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust health scheme funds went to C-sections that weren't medically needed.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called out hospitals and doctors for performing unnecessary C-sections, sometimes pandering to families' superstitions instead of real health reasons.
Midwives will be sent to encourage natural births
To fix this, the government is sending nearly 1,300 midwives to busy public hospitals to encourage natural births and cut down on needless surgeries.
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav pointed out that some private hospitals did only C-sections last year—often without good cause.
Hospitals caught repeating this could lose government funding as part of a push for safer, healthier deliveries across the state.