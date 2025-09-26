Andhra Pradesh to ban C-sections in some hospitals

Midwives will be sent to encourage natural births

To fix this, the government is sending nearly 1,300 midwives to busy public hospitals to encourage natural births and cut down on needless surgeries.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav pointed out that some private hospitals did only C-sections last year—often without good cause.

Hospitals caught repeating this could lose government funding as part of a push for safer, healthier deliveries across the state.