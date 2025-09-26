Kolkata flood: 11 dead, IMD warns of more rain
Kolkata is facing major flooding after relentless rains left streets, railways, and metro lines underwater. At least 11 people have lost their lives so far.
City teams are working hard to drain out water from badly hit areas like Salt Lake and North/Central Kolkata.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says more rain is likely soon, as a new weather system may form over the Bay of Bengal around September 25 (Monday).
Yellow alert issued for south Bengal districts
IMD has issued a yellow alert for South Bengal districts until September 29, warning of continued rain and thundershowers.
Fishermen are being told to avoid the West Bengal-Odisha coast and North Bay of Bengal due to rough conditions.
Kolkata just saw its third-highest single-day September rainfall ever—251.4mm in 24 hours—causing widespread disruption across the city.