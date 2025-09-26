Kolkata flood: 11 dead, IMD warns of more rain India Sep 26, 2025

Kolkata is facing major flooding after relentless rains left streets, railways, and metro lines underwater. At least 11 people have lost their lives so far.

City teams are working hard to drain out water from badly hit areas like Salt Lake and North/Central Kolkata.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says more rain is likely soon, as a new weather system may form over the Bay of Bengal around September 25 (Monday).