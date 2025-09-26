Next Article
Heads up, Hyderabad--IMD says to expect steady rain and gusty
India
Heads up, Hyderabad—IMD says to expect steady rain and gusty winds (up to 50km/h) on September 26 and 27, with the wet weather sticking around Telangana until October 2.
Districts like Adilabad, Warangal, and Bhadradri Kothagudem are likely to see the heaviest downpours.
Authorities issue warnings
With strong winds in the mix, there's a risk of damage to trees, power lines, and weaker buildings.
Hyderabad Police are suggesting IT folks work from home to keep traffic jams in check. Some flights have been canceled or rerouted too.
Authorities want everyone to stay alert—especially if you're in flood-prone areas—and follow safety advice during storms.