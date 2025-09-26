Next Article
Delhi to have 13 revenue districts, 39 sub-divisions
Big update for the capital: Delhi will soon have 13 revenue districts (up from 11) and 39 sub-divisions (up from 33).
The government wants to fix the confusing overlap between revenue districts and MCD zones by realigning boundaries, making things simpler for everyone.
Plan awaits final approval
This is the first time since 2012 that Delhi's map is changing.
By matching up district lines with MCD zones, officials hope to cut down on red tape, speed up services, and make it easier to get problems solved—no more bouncing between offices because of mismatched jurisdictions.
The plan still needs a final sign-off, but if it goes through, expect smoother governance and faster help when you need it.