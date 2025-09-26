Next Article
Delhi's Yamuna river sees brief improvement in water quality
India
In September, Delhi's Yamuna river saw an improvement in water quality after heavy monsoon rains.
Floodwaters helped dilute some of the usual pollution, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee—but most parts of the river still weren't clean enough for bathing.
However, this improvement does not last long, official data shows.
Two out of 8 testing sites couldn't be checked
Even with this brief boost, two out of eight testing sites couldn't be checked due to strong currents.
The Delhi stretch of the Yamuna remains one of India's most polluted rivers, despite years of court orders and cleanup efforts.
Untreated sewage and industrial waste are still big issues—so real change will need more than just a good rainy season.