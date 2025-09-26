Next Article
Heavy rain in Hyderabad forces diversion of 3 IndiGo flights
Hyderabad got hit with intense rain on Friday, forcing three IndiGo flights (from Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune) to skip landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and head to Vijayawada instead.
This disruption comes as the city faces ongoing heavy rainfall.
Telangana government on high alert
With waterlogging causing headaches—especially in Mithila Nagar, Rangareddy—the Telangana government is on high alert.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has told officials to keep an eye on flood-prone areas and help people in low-lying spots stay safe.
Emergency teams are ready if things get worse.
For context: Telangana has seen 25% more rainfall than usual this year, while Hyderabad itself is up by a whopping 51%.