Ganga going through worst dry spell in 1,300 years: Study

Research challenges climate models

By digging into drought records from the Monsoon Asia Drought Atlas, scientists saw that between 1991 and 2020, the Ganga's flow dropped sharply—much more than even during historic droughts like those in the 1500s.

The study also challenges climate models that expected river flow to go up with global warming; instead, unpredictable monsoons and human activity are making things worse.

Researchers say understanding these changes is key for future water planning as our climate keeps shifting.