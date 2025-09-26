Next Article
IAF bids adieu to MiG-21 with Rajnath Singh's presence
The Indian Air Force has officially retired the MiG-21, its iconic supersonic fighter jet that's been flying since 1963.
The farewell ceremony at Chandigarh Air Base, attended by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, marked the end of an era for a plane that shaped India's air defense and saw action in several major conflicts.
MiG-21's legacy in India's air defense
As the IAF's first supersonic jet, the MiG-21 played a key role in wars like 1971 and Kargil, and trained generations of pilots.
The retirement event featured aerobatic displays and a water-cannon salute during the full-dress rehearsal to honor its long service.
Singh attended the ceremony, reflecting on how this aircraft served India with distinction for decades.