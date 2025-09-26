IAF bids adieu to MiG-21 with Rajnath Singh's presence

MiG-21's legacy in India's air defense

As the IAF's first supersonic jet, the MiG-21 played a key role in wars like 1971 and Kargil, and trained generations of pilots.

The retirement event featured aerobatic displays and a water-cannon salute during the full-dress rehearsal to honor its long service.

Singh attended the ceremony, reflecting on how this aircraft served India with distinction for decades.