HAL's ₹66,500cr deal for 97 Tejas jets boosts 'atmanirbharta'
HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) has sealed a massive ₹66,500 crore contract to deliver 97 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force.
This is HAL's largest order so far, featuring both single- and twin-seater jets—most of which are made in India.
The move is a big step toward making India more self-reliant in defense tech.
Deal to create jobs across HAL's network
HAL plans to pack these jets with homegrown radar and electronic warfare systems, staying true to the "atmanirbharta" (self-reliance) mission.
They've also ordered 113 engines from General Electric to keep things running smoothly, and improved coordination should help avoid supply hiccups.
Deliveries start in 2027-28 and will wrap up within six years—plus, this deal is set to create plenty of jobs across HAL's network.