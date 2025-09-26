Himachal: Protest erupts over acquittal in 2014 child murder case India Sep 26, 2025

People in Himachal Pradesh took to the streets on Thursday after the High Court changed its verdict in a heartbreaking 2014 child murder case.

The court reduced the death sentences of two men to life in prison and acquitted a third, Tejinder Pal.

The victim, four-year-old Yug, was kidnapped from Shimla back in June 2014 and his body was found two years later.