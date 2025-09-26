Next Article
Himachal: Protest erupts over acquittal in 2014 child murder case
India
People in Himachal Pradesh took to the streets on Thursday after the High Court changed its verdict in a heartbreaking 2014 child murder case.
The court reduced the death sentences of two men to life in prison and acquitted a third, Tejinder Pal.
The victim, four-year-old Yug, was kidnapped from Shimla back in June 2014 and his body was found two years later.
Family vows to fight for justice
Protesters—including Yug's family—wore blindfolds and black armbands, showing their disappointment with the ruling.
Yug's father, Vinod Gupta, said, "We will challenge this HC decision in the Supreme Court and will continue to fight for justice until our last breath."
Many locals are standing with them, demanding accountability and closure.