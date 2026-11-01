Andhra Pradesh to launch legal artificial intelligence stack February 2027
Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to launch the Legal Artificial Intelligence Stack from February 2027, aiming to streamline legal governance and litigation management.
This new system will digitize laws, G.O.s, judgements and case records, and even offer AI research tools and tech-driven arbitration to help manage cases faster.
CM Naidu stresses human centered justice
Announcing the move at Rajahmundry's District Court anniversary, Chief Minister Naidu said that, however, justice must always remain human-centered.
He also pointed out that reducing the government's own involvement in lawsuits could help courts focus on delivering better judgments.