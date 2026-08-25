Andhra Pradesh to use AI for 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu management
Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to handle the massive crowds expected at the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu festival by bringing in artificial intelligence.
With an estimated 8 crore to 10 crore devotees likely to attend between June 26 and July 7, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wants tech, modern infrastructure, and eco-friendly measures to keep things running smoothly.
Andhra Pradesh identifies ₹4,026cr for Pushkaralu
AI will track crowd density, spot congestion early, and help manage movement using CCTV cameras, drones, and QR code vehicle tracking.
The state has identified 4,932 works, worth ₹4,026 crore, including building new bathing ghats and setting up temporary hospitals.
There's also a big push for spiritual tourism under the Akhanda Godavari broader concept to make the experience both safe and memorable.