Andhra Pradesh unveils ₹35,555cr plan to finish 36 irrigation projects

Ramanaidu shared that the current government "inherited a devastated irrigation sector," but says they've picked up the pace with clear deadlines and an "irrigation action calendar."

The Polavaram Project is a big focus: its ECRF Dam is now 31% done, and work on canal links should bring water to Anakapalli by July 2026.

Other major allocations include funds for rehab, canal works, and fast-tracking key projects like Handri Neeva and Veligonda.