Andhra Pradesh unveils ₹35,555cr plan to finish 36 irrigation projects
India
Andhra Pradesh just rolled out a huge ₹35,555 crore plan to finish 36 big irrigation projects by December 2028.
Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said on Tuesday that the state has already spent ₹24,611 crore in the last two years, with Rayalaseema getting a major share at ₹12,484 crore.
Polavaram ECRF dam 31% complete
Ramanaidu shared that the current government "inherited a devastated irrigation sector," but says they've picked up the pace with clear deadlines and an "irrigation action calendar."
The Polavaram Project is a big focus: its ECRF Dam is now 31% done, and work on canal links should bring water to Anakapalli by July 2026.
Other major allocations include funds for rehab, canal works, and fast-tracking key projects like Handri Neeva and Veligonda.