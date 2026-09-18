Andhra Pradesh's new capital Amaravati to fully privatize power supply
India
Big changes are coming to Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's new capital is set to fully privatize its power supply, making it only the second greenfield city in India (after Greater Noida) to do this.
The state wants private companies to take over, as the city grows toward a projected 3.55 million people by 2050.
CESC interested in Amaravati power privatization
CESC, the company already handling Greater Noida's power through its subsidiary company Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL), has shown interest after checking out Amaravati's plans.
The city is moving from overhead lines to an underground cable network.
This upgrade builds on Amaravati's unique land pooling approach (27 villages joined together for the project).