Abhishek Sharma hits back at critics following record-breaking T20I hundred 

In the three-match series, Abhishek hit 22 sixes and maintained a staggering strike rate of 269.41.

His explosive performances have also strengthened his case as one of India's key T20 batting options.

After his match-winning hundred in the final match, he defended India's batting unit, saying that one or two poor series shouldn't define them as a group.

"We've been doing this for the last two years," he said. "One or two bad series won't define us as a batting department."