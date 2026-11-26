Andhra Pradesh's unapproved Nagarjunasagar release sparks Telangana counterrelease hour later
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are in a fresh standoff after Andhra Pradesh engineers released water from the Nagarjunasagar Dam without approval from the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).
This move came right after both states failed to agree on water sharing at a recent KRMB meeting.
Telangana quickly responded by releasing water from its side of the dam an hour later.
Telangana flags depletion and tunnel concerns
There are growing worries that these back-and-forth releases could drain reservoir levels before summer hits.
Telangana officials also accuse Andhra Pradesh of using drinking water needs as an excuse to draw extra water, up to 15,000 cubic feet per second, which could make things even more tense.
On top of all this, Andhra Pradesh's tunnel project (launched without KRMB or Telangana's OK) aims to draw water from the Nagarjunasagar reservoir, raising fresh concerns about fair sharing between the two states.