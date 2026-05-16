Andhra to offer ₹30,000 for 3rd child, ₹40,000 for 4th

Policy shift

Proposal for ₹25,000 incentive for 2nd child

Naidu's announcement comes after a proposal for a ₹25,000 incentive for the birth of a second child. On March 5, he had informed the Assembly about this plan. However, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav later clarified that incentives would also be given for third and subsequent children. The CM said some couples are having only one child due to rising incomes or gender preferences.