Andhra to offer ₹30,000 for 3rd child, ₹40,000 for 4th
What's the story
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced new incentives to encourage population growth in the state. Speaking at a public meeting in Narsannapeta, Srikakulam district, Naidu said families would be given ₹30,000 for having a third child and ₹40,000 for a fourth. "I have made a new decision. We will provide ₹30,000 immediately after the birth of a third child and ₹40,000 for a fourth child," he said during the Swarna Andhra-Swach Andhra cleanliness program.
Policy shift
Proposal for ₹25,000 incentive for 2nd child
Naidu's announcement comes after a proposal for a ₹25,000 incentive for the birth of a second child. On March 5, he had informed the Assembly about this plan. However, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav later clarified that incentives would also be given for third and subsequent children. The CM said some couples are having only one child due to rising incomes or gender preferences.
Fertility focus
Naidu promises to prove children are an asset
Naidu stressed the need to maintain a replacement-level Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 2.1 for population stability. He said declining populations and aging societies have hurt economies in several countries. Rejecting the idea that children are a burden, he called them an asset and promised to prove it. The state government will announce more details about these incentives within a month.