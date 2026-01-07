Next Article
Andhra: Visakhapatnam-bound bus catches fire, everyone safe
India
A bus heading to Visakhapatnam caught fire near the Gaman Bridge toll plaza in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district early Wednesday morning.
The fire, which the driver suggested was triggered by a dynamo fault, broke out around 2am but—thanks to the driver's quick reaction—all 10 passengers and crew got out safely with no injuries.
Quick-thinking driver saves the day
As soon as he spotted sparks from the engine, the driver pulled over and alerted everyone, helping them evacuate within minutes.
Police praised his fast thinking for preventing a serious accident.
Passengers were later given alternate transport while officials checked out what caused the fire.