Nirmala Sitharaman set for record 9th Union Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is about to present her ninth straight Union Budget on February 1, 2026.
Anuradha Thakur is steering the prep work this year, with a team that's seen some new faces—like Vivek Chaturvedi as CBIC chief—joining experienced members such as K Moses Chelai.
Why should you care?
This budget could shape everything from your take-home pay to opportunities for startups and students.
Big changes are on the table: tax-free income up to ₹12 lakh, simpler tax slabs, and support for MSMEs and cities through new funds.
With spending plans of over ₹50 lakh crore and a focus on building a "Viksit Bharat," what's decided now will impact jobs, infrastructure, and the economy you're stepping into.