Nirmala Sitharaman set for record 9th Union Budget

Why should you care?

This budget could shape everything from your take-home pay to opportunities for startups and students.

Big changes are on the table: tax-free income up to ₹12 lakh, simpler tax slabs, and support for MSMEs and cities through new funds.

With spending plans of over ₹50 lakh crore and a focus on building a "Viksit Bharat," what's decided now will impact jobs, infrastructure, and the economy you're stepping into.