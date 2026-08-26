Anil Chauhan says Operation Sindoor ceasefire decided by 2 DGsMO
India
Former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has set the record straight about the India-Pakistan ceasefire after Operation Sindoor, saying it was decided directly by military leaders from both sides (no outside help needed).
At an event in Delhi, he said, "The ceasefire was decided between two DGMOs, and that's it. I don't see the role of anyone else," making it clear that Donald Trump's claim of brokering peace doesn't hold up.
Chauhan: Pakistan satellite checks missed targets
Chauhan also wondered how the US got wind of the ceasefire before India announced it, hinting that information may have leaked from Pakistan.
He revealed that Pakistan tried to use satellite images (even from China) to check if their strikes during Operation Sindoor worked (none hit Indian targets).