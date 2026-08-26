Anil Chauhan says Trump had no role in Sindoor ceasefire
India
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has set the record straight. He says US President Donald Trump wasn't behind the India-Pakistan ceasefire during Operation Sindoor.
Speaking in Delhi, Chauhan explained that only two DGMOs from both countries made the call: "I don't see the role of anyone else," he said.
Chauhan suspects Pakistan leaked ceasefire announcement
Chauhan also noticed something odd: the US announced the ceasefire before India did, which he thinks might mean Pakistan leaked it.
Operation Sindoor kicked off in May 2025 after a terror attack in Pahalgam, with Indian strikes hitting terror bases across the border.
After those strikes, Pakistan's DGMO asked for a formal ceasefire, and both sides agreed: no outside help needed.