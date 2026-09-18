Anil Rajgarh found beheaded after throat slit in Jorhat Assam
India
A disturbing case from Assam: 31-year-old Anil Rajgarh, missing since September 12, was found dead near the Bhogdoi River in Jorhat.
His body had been buried and his head placed in a plastic bag.
Police say his throat was slit before he was beheaded.
Four arrested from Greenview Tea Estate
Four people from Greenview Tea Estate, Kapil Karmakar, his wife Anima, Sanjit Karmakar, and Mahesh Rajgarh, have been arrested.
Investigators believe Anima allegedly asked him to meet her in a tea garden area before attacking him with help from her husband and others.
Police think a personal connection between Anima and Anil may have sparked the crime.