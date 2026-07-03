Anil Srivastava accused of molesting and threatening to shoot doctor
Anil Srivastava, a state executive in the BJP's youth wing, has been accused of molesting a woman doctor and threatening to shoot her while she was treating emergency patients at Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.
According to the doctor, Srivastava misbehaved with staff and tried to touch her inappropriately before making threats when confronted.
Both men booked, doctors threaten strike
Both Srivastava and his associate have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, but police are still searching for them.
In response, doctors and medical staff blocked the main entrance of the hospital and disrupted services to demand immediate arrests.
The Junior Doctors Association warned of a statewide strike if there is no action within 24 hours, bringing attention to ongoing worries about safety for health care workers, especially women working night shifts.