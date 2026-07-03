Anil Srivastava accused of molesting and threatening to shoot doctor

Both men booked, doctors threaten strike

Both Srivastava and his associate have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, but police are still searching for them.

In response, doctors and medical staff blocked the main entrance of the hospital and disrupted services to demand immediate arrests.

The Junior Doctors Association warned of a statewide strike if there is no action within 24 hours, bringing attention to ongoing worries about safety for health care workers, especially women working night shifts.