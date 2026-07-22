Anita Dipke criticizes Delhi lathi charge after Abhijeet Dipke collapses
India
Anita Dipke, mother of Cockroach Janta Party founding president Abhijeet Dipke, has called out the police response during the recent student protests in Delhi.
She said, "They shouldn't have resorted to 'lathi charge.'"
She also shared how tough it was to watch her son collapse at the demonstration, saying, "I started crying after watching his video..."
Anita Dipke urges nonviolence, family shaken
The incident hit home for Abhijeet's family: his father's blood pressure dropped after seeing the footage.
Anita reflected on her son leaving a comfortable life abroad to join student activism and urged that violence like this shouldn't define India's future.