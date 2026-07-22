Anita Pfaff asks SC to return Subhas Chandra Bose's ashes
India
Anita Pfaff, the only child of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, has asked India's Supreme Court to help bring her father's ashes back from Japan's Renko-Ji temple.
She says it is time India finally takes action so she can give Netaji a dignified farewell.
Pfaff seeks to perform last rites
Pfaff wants closure and a chance to perform her father's last rites in India.
A similar petition was filed earlier this year by Bose's grandnephew but was withdrawn after the court suggested Pfaff should lead the effort herself.
Now, with support from senior advocate A M Singhvi, she hopes the government will step in or let her bring the ashes home personally.