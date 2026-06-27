Anitha, 24, dies falling from hilltop shrine at Kalugasalamoorthy Temple
India
A 24-year-old woman named Anitha lost her life after falling from a hilltop shrine at the Kalugasalamoorthy Temple in Tamil Nadu.
She was feeding monkeys with her husband when she got surrounded, panicked, and slipped off the edge, a heartbreaking accident during what should have been a peaceful visit.
Rescuers recover body, authorities investigate
Rescue teams recovered Anitha's body and authorities are now investigating to understand exactly how things went wrong.
Her husband Suresh, who had just married her last month, was left devastated at the scene as officials work to piece together what happened.