Anitha, 24, dies falling from hilltop shrine at Kalugasalamoorthy Temple India Jun 27, 2026

A 24-year-old woman named Anitha lost her life after falling from a hilltop shrine at the Kalugasalamoorthy Temple in Tamil Nadu.

She was feeding monkeys with her husband when she got surrounded, panicked, and slipped off the edge, a heartbreaking accident during what should have been a peaceful visit.