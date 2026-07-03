Anitha R Radhakrishnan denied anticipatory bail by Madras High Court
Former Minister and sitting DMK MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan was denied anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court after he made some harsh comments about Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at a public event on June 20, 2026.
The court was not impressed with his choice of words, especially coming from an experienced leader, and questioned whether such remarks were appropriate.
Radhakrishnan charged with provoking group hatred
Radhakrishnan faced charges of intentionally insulting and provoking group hatred. His lawyers argued there was no intent to stir up trouble and called the case politically motivated.
The government countered that his speech could have fueled tensions between political groups.
After the case was moved to Chennai, the judge dismissed his bail plea, saying that the post of the Chief Minister should be respected.