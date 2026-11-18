The petition highlights confusion around Form 6, a form meant for new registrations, but used by deleted voters to seek restoration instead.

The Supreme Court had already flagged the use of Form 6 by voters excluded from the draft rolls under the ASDD category as an error.

Now, the activists want an audit of these deletions and are calling for political party agents who submit such forms to openly state which party they belong to.

It's all about making sure the process is fair and transparent.