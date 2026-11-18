Anjali Bharadwaj, Amrita Johri ask Supreme Court for Delhi data
Activists Anjali Bharadwaj and Amrita Johri have taken their concerns to the Supreme Court, asking for clear data on how many people were removed from Delhi's voter list under categories like absent, shifted, dead, or duplicate.
They're also pushing for more time to submit forms and for voters to keep their original voter ID numbers.
Activists demand audit and agent disclosure
The petition highlights confusion around Form 6, a form meant for new registrations, but used by deleted voters to seek restoration instead.
The Supreme Court had already flagged the use of Form 6 by voters excluded from the draft rolls under the ASDD category as an error.
Now, the activists want an audit of these deletions and are calling for political party agents who submit such forms to openly state which party they belong to.
It's all about making sure the process is fair and transparent.