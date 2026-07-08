Anjani Kumar appointed India's ambassador to Ukraine amid ongoing conflict
India
Anjani Kumar, a senior Indian diplomat, has been named India's new ambassador to Ukraine.
He is stepping into the role at a tricky time: Ukraine has been dealing with ongoing conflict with Russia for over four years.
Kumar, who is joint secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, will now be representing India in Kyiv.
Kumar to navigate India Ukraine ties
India and Ukraine have grown closer lately, especially after Prime Minister Modi visited Ukraine in August 2024, marking the first-ever trip by an Indian prime minister there.
With ties getting stronger despite tough times for Ukraine, Kumar's job will be all about navigating these challenges and keeping India-Ukraine relations on track.