Anjaw video shows women crawling upside down on steel wire
India
A video from Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district is making waves, showing local women crossing a river by crawling upside down on a steel wire, ropes tied around their waists, and baskets on their bags.
With no bridge in sight, this risky routine is how they reach their farms.
Clip highlights Anjaw monsoon connectivity risks
The clip has sparked fresh concern about poor connectivity in remote parts of the state.
Locals are forced to use dangerous shortcuts, especially when rivers swell during monsoon.
One woman even joked they're "Khatron ke khiladi" (players of danger), but the reality isn't funny.
It's a reminder that better roads and bridges are urgently needed for safer daily life.