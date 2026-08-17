Ankit Kumar says Rapido suspended account until July 19 2126
India
A Dalit cab driver in Lucknow, Ankit Kumar, says his Rapido account was suspended for 99 years and 11 months after he called out passengers for making casteist comments during a ride.
Kumar, who supports his family with this job, shared that he wasn't given a chance to explain his side before being blocked until July 19, 2126.
Kumar's X video draws online backlash
Kumar posted a video of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), showing him asking the passengers to leave and saying he'd call the police if they didn't cooperate.
The suspension has sparked major backlash online: many are calling out Rapido for punishing someone who stood up against discrimination and demanding both an investigation and Kumar's reinstatement.