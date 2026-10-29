Ankit Shankhwar arrested by UP ATS over bomb threat emails

A 24-year-old from Kanpur, Ankit Shankhwar, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for creating and selling fake email addresses online.

These addresses were reportedly used in bomb threats across cities like Noida, Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, and Mumbai.

Shankhwar sold them through Facebook groups to buyers in Pakistan and Bangladesh, using proxy networks to cover his tracks.