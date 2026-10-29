Ankit Shankhwar arrested by UP ATS over bomb threat emails
A 24-year-old from Kanpur, Ankit Shankhwar, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for creating and selling fake email addresses online.
These addresses were reportedly used in bomb threats across cities like Noida, Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, and Mumbai.
Shankhwar sold them through Facebook groups to buyers in Pakistan and Bangladesh, using proxy networks to cover his tracks.
ATS found 500,000 fake email addresses
When ATS searched his laptop, it discovered about 500,000 fake email addresses, one linked to a bomb threat to Mumbai's mayor's office on October 23.
Investigators also traced a $6,000 Tether (crypto) payment from a Bangladeshi buyer via Binance.
With some threats referencing groups like Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa, officials are now digging deeper into possible terror links and cross-border security risks.