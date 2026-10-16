Ankita Bhandari's parents press CBI in Delhi for VIP probe
India
Ankita Bhandari's parents met Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in New Delhi this week, urging them to dig deeper into her 2022 murder case, especially possible "VIP" links.
The CBI promised a thorough investigation.
Convictions in Ankita Bhandari murder case
Ankita worked at Vanantara Resort and went missing in September 2022; her body was found days later.
Resort owner Pulkit Arya and two staff members were convicted of her murder after she was reportedly pressured by Pulkit Arya to provide sexual services to a guest at the property.
All three got life sentences last year, but Ankita's family is still seeking answers about political connections behind the crime.