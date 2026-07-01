Ankita Pathak reports Mumbai Uber driver no-show and abusive messages

Uber apologizes and bans driver

After two days of silence and growing backlash online, Uber apologized and banned the driver, stressing their zero-tolerance policy.

While Ankita welcomed the action, she called out how slow it was and urged all ride-hailing apps to fix weak complaint systems.

As she put it, even a single voice can create enough noise to get noticed by big companies, but it also shows how weak their complaint redressal system is.