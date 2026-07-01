Ankita Pathak reports Mumbai Uber driver no-show and abusive messages
India
A recent Uber ride in Mumbai took a bad turn when Ankita Pathak said her driver not only skipped the pickup but also sent abusive messages about her mother, leaving her mother stranded in heavy rain.
Despite reporting it to Uber, she didn't hear back until she shared her story on LinkedIn, where it quickly gained attention.
Uber apologizes and bans driver
After two days of silence and growing backlash online, Uber apologized and banned the driver, stressing their zero-tolerance policy.
While Ankita welcomed the action, she called out how slow it was and urged all ride-hailing apps to fix weak complaint systems.
As she put it, even a single voice can create enough noise to get noticed by big companies, but it also shows how weak their complaint redressal system is.