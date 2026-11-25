Anmol Kumar allegedly hanged in Sahr Bazar police station toilet
Anmol Kumar, arrested earlier this month over an alleged affair, was found dead in the toilet of Sahr Bazar police station on Tuesday.
CCTV shows him entering alone, and he allegedly hanged himself inside the restroom of the Sahr Bazar police station.
The case has raised serious questions about what happened behind bars.
Five officers suspended over Kumar's death
Kumar's mother says a constable demanded ₹20,000 for his release and wouldn't let her visit him.
The family only heard about his hospitalization after he'd already died.
Now, five police personnel, including the station chief, are suspended while a special team investigates.
A postmortem will clarify how he died.