Anna Hazare plans hunger strike July 5 over Maharashtra RTI

Maharashtra government proposes RTI restrictions

The government wants to hike RTI application fees from ₹10 to ₹30, limit requests to just 150 words, and require ID proof plus your reason for seeking information.

They're also banning lawyers at hearings and letting officials reject repeat applications or close cases if an applicant dies or skips appeals.

Hazare says these moves go against the spirit of transparency and could put whistleblowers at risk.

He's urging the government to drop these restrictions and focus on sharing information more openly instead of making it tougher for citizens.