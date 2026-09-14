Annavaram temple shop ordered to pay ₹7L for overpricing water

A temple shop licensee at Annavaram's Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Temple was ordered to pay ₹7 lakh as punitive damages to the Consumer Welfare Fund for selling a ₹18 water bottle at ₹25.

After a visitor, D Venkateswara Rao, complained, the consumer commission stepped in and ordered the licensee to refund him ₹7 and pay an extra ₹10,000 as compensation.