Annavaram temple shop ordered to pay ₹7L for overpricing water
India
A temple shop licensee at Annavaram's Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Temple was ordered to pay ₹7 lakh as punitive damages to the Consumer Welfare Fund for selling a ₹18 water bottle at ₹25.
After a visitor, D Venkateswara Rao, complained, the consumer commission stepped in and ordered the licensee to refund him ₹7 and pay an extra ₹10,000 as compensation.
Consumer Commission tells temple display MRPss
The commission didn't buy the shop's excuse about a ₹20 cool drink and a ₹5 biscuit packet being included in the price.
Now, the temple administration has been told to clearly display MRPs and regularly announce correct prices so visitors aren't overcharged again.
This move aims to make sure everyone gets fair treatment when buying basics like water at public places.