Annual Velankanni pilgrimage begins August 29 with ocher-clad devotees

The yearly pilgrimage to the shrine of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni has kicked off, with devotees from Tiruchi, Thanjavur, and nearby districts heading out on foot.

The festival runs August 29-September 8, drawing people from across Tamil Nadu and neighboring states.

Pilgrims are easy to spot in ocher outfits and carrying flags bearing the image of Our Lady of Good Health as they travel through Thanjavur.