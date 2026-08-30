Annual Velankanni pilgrimage begins August 29 with ocher-clad devotees
The yearly pilgrimage to the shrine of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni has kicked off, with devotees from Tiruchi, Thanjavur, and nearby districts heading out on foot.
The festival runs August 29-September 8, drawing people from across Tamil Nadu and neighboring states.
Pilgrims are easy to spot in ocher outfits and carrying flags bearing the image of Our Lady of Good Health as they travel through Thanjavur.
Velankanni pilgrims seek better traffic management
The 150-kilometer journey is supported by locals offering water and food, but walking along highways brings real safety risks: past accidents have been reported.
Pilgrim J. Savariraj shared, "We mostly avoid walking at night, fearing vehicles," and urged better traffic management so everyone can make the trek safely.
Some groups also pull a chariot as part of their devotion.