Anoop Jacob asks Hardeep Singh Puri for ethanol-free gasoline samples
Kerala has reached out to the central government after oil companies reportedly refused to share ethanol-free gasoline samples, something the state needs to check if fuel sold at pumps is safe for vehicles.
People have been complaining that too much ethanol in gasoline is causing engine trouble, so State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob wrote to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on November 23, asking for support.
Oil companies backed out, Kerala testing
Initially, oil companies agreed to provide reference samples but later backed out, making it harder for Kerala to verify what's actually in the fuel.
Jacob emphasized that this isn't about blaming anyone: he just wants to make sure public safety comes first.
The move follows similar worries raised in Karnataka, and Kerala is now testing samples in government labs while waiting for a resolution.