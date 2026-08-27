Another Jaipur student from Mathura found dead in private hostel
Another student was found dead at a private hostel near a university in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Wednesday night, just a day after a similar case at the same private university's campus hostel.
The discovery came when students noticed a strong odor from the room.
The student, from Mathura, is believed to have passed away one or two days earlier.
Autopsy ordered amid Rajasthan's 55 suicides
Police have sent the body for autopsy and are still investigating whether there was a suicide note.
These back-to-back cases highlight a worrying trend: Rajasthan reported 55 student suicides between January 2024 and December 2025, with academic pressure, mental stress, depression, family problems, and examination-related disappointment cited as reasons.
Six of these cases happened in Jaipur alone during this period.