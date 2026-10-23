Loading...
Home / News / India News / Several detained as 'restore democracy' protest march begins in Delhi
Several detained as 'restore democracy' protest march begins in Delhi
The protest aims to restore democracy

Several detained as 'restore democracy' protest march begins in Delhi

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 23, 2026
03:46 pm
What's the story

Several protesters gathered in Delhi demanding the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have been detained. The march has been announced by the People Against SIR (Special Intensive Revision) group, a week-old alliance of students, farmers and civil society groups. The march, called to "restore democracy," was scheduled to start from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Connaught Place and end at the Election Commission's office near Patel Chowk.

Protest details

March route and police permission

The organizers have reportedly not sought police permission for the protest.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is still in force in New Delhi district, prohibiting public gatherings without prior approval.

The People's March to Reclaim Democracy will not request police permission anywhere," the platform announced on October 18.

It also cautioned authorities against using force on peaceful protesters.

Twitter Post

Police detain protesters 

ADVERTISEMENT

Group formation

People Against SIR group

The group plans a "No SIR" campaign with the slogan "Har Gali Jantar Mantar, Har Gaon Jantar Mantar, Mera Ghar Jantar Mantar."

The group, formed on October 14 at Surjeet Bhavan in New Delhi, comprises farmers, workers, women, students, Adivasis, Dalits, and minorities.

The platform alleges the SIR exercise is illegal and demands voter lists be reset to their pre-2024 version.

It claimed over 300 organizations had joined the platform, with protests planned across 25 states and Union territories.

ADVERTISEMENT