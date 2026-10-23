Several detained as 'restore democracy' protest march begins in Delhi
What's the story
Several protesters gathered in Delhi demanding the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have been detained. The march has been announced by the People Against SIR (Special Intensive Revision) group, a week-old alliance of students, farmers and civil society groups. The march, called to "restore democracy," was scheduled to start from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Connaught Place and end at the Election Commission's office near Patel Chowk.
Protest details
March route and police permission
The organizers have reportedly not sought police permission for the protest.
Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is still in force in New Delhi district, prohibiting public gatherings without prior approval.
The People's March to Reclaim Democracy will not request police permission anywhere," the platform announced on October 18.
It also cautioned authorities against using force on peaceful protesters.
Twitter Post
Police detain protesters
🚨 Delhi: Several protesters detained during a march against SIR of electoral rolls.— Samridhi (@samridhi_i) October 23, 2026
The protesters were marching towards the Election Commission of India headquarters to protest the alleged deletion of voters from electoral rolls.
People are raising concerns over voter…
Group formation
People Against SIR group
The group plans a "No SIR" campaign with the slogan "Har Gali Jantar Mantar, Har Gaon Jantar Mantar, Mera Ghar Jantar Mantar."
The group, formed on October 14 at Surjeet Bhavan in New Delhi, comprises farmers, workers, women, students, Adivasis, Dalits, and minorities.
The platform alleges the SIR exercise is illegal and demands voter lists be reset to their pre-2024 version.
It claimed over 300 organizations had joined the platform, with protests planned across 25 states and Union territories.