Anti-government posters reappear at Delhi Shivaji Stadium station Oct 24
India
Anti-government posters popped up at Delhi's Shivaji Stadium Metro station on October 24, just days after similar ones were spotted inside a train.
The latest posters were seen near Emergency Gate No. five, with some writing in black ink noticed on a shaft wall near Gate No. 7, marking the second incident like this in a week.
Delhi police file cases over posters
The earlier posters called out the government's performance and even had a QR code inviting people to engage.
With these back-to-back incidents, worries about metro security are growing.
Police have filed cases against unknown people and are investigating under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and the Metro Railways Act, with help from their Special Cell.