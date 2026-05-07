Anticyclone to drive 45°C heat wave May 10-13 northwest India
India
Big heat wave incoming!
Meteorologists and All India Weather say a major anticyclone is building over northwest India, and from May 10-13, places like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and western Madhya Pradesh could see temperatures soar past 45 degrees Celsius.
This system traps heat near the ground (think of it as a giant "heat dome"), making everything feel way hotter.
IMD issues alerts for extreme heat
The IMD has put out alerts for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and more until May 14. Cities like Ahmedabad and Jaipur are especially at risk.
Officials recommend staying indoors during peak hours and drinking lots of water.
This kind of extreme heat can be tough on your body. Stay safe and keep an eye on updates!