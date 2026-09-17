Anto Augustine arrested in Wayanad over liquor, alleged football irregularities
Anto Augustine, who heads a Malayalam news channel, was arrested early Thursday after officials found more alcohol than allowed at his family home in Wayanad.
This isn't just about the liquor: his arrest is tied to a bigger investigation into alleged irregularities around a failed football event his company sponsored.
Excise department registers Abkari Act case
Augustine said he didn't know about the liquor since he was in Kochi when the raid happened.
The Excise department registered a case against him under various non-bailable sections of the Abkari Act for possessing liquor in excess of the permissible quantity.
The searches also covered his office and homes, all done after obtaining warrants, according to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala.
He assured everyone that "Home Minister won't interfere in any police investigation. Let the investigation go on. The law will take its course," he said.