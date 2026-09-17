Anto Augustine arrested, SIT seized 67L and probes Messi bid
India
Anto Augustine, who runs Reporter TV, was arrested after the SIT recovered 67-liter of liquor from his ancestral residence in Muttil South Village, Vythiri Taluk, Wayanad, way above Kerala's legal limit.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is also looking into a possible financial scam involving a failed bid to bring the Argentine national football team and its former captain Lionel Messi to Kochi for an international friendly last year.
Anto Augustine remanded for 14 days
Augustine was picked up from his office and sent to 14 days' judicial custody. He faces charges under the state's liquor laws, with the SIT seizing alcohol, digital gadgets, documents and foreign currencies.
Investigators are now trying to figure out where the liquor came from.