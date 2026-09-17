Anto Augustine arrested, SIT seized 67L and probes Messi bid

Anto Augustine, who runs Reporter TV, was arrested after the SIT recovered 67-liter of liquor from his ancestral residence in Muttil South Village, Vythiri Taluk, Wayanad, way above Kerala's legal limit.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is also looking into a possible financial scam involving a failed bid to bring the Argentine national football team and its former captain Lionel Messi to Kochi for an international friendly last year.